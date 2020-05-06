An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Onitsha, that the accident occurred about 8.30 a.m., when the propeller of the vehicle with registration number NKR41XA, allegedly pulled out from the engine on the bridge.

The source stated that the development resulted in the loss of control of the vehicle by the driver, and it subsequently hit the bridge to avoid collision with other vehicles.

“He was lucky because the tanker is hanging on the protective side rail, which prevented it from tumbling, otherwise, it would have been a different case now,” the source said.

Confirming the accident, the Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr Pascal Anigbo, however, said no death or injury was reported from the scene.

“About 8.30 a.m. on May 6, 2020, a Mack Truck (Tanker), with the registration number NKR41XA laden with fuel, crashed at the border between Delta and Anambra.

“The two occupants of the vehicle did not sustain any injury.

“The Acting Unit Commander, FRSC Onitsha Unit Command, Mr Isaac Komolafe, called the Fire Service, which responded immediately to prevent any fire incident.

“Meanwhile, the FRSC officials have cordoned off the area, and are managing traffic,” Anigbo said.

He advised motorists to heed the call of the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, that all vehicles must be in good working condition before embarking on any trip.

“Checking and servicing vehicles regularly will help us to avoid unnecessary and preventable road traffic mishaps,” Anigbo stated.