Peruzzi, DJ Big N, DJ Tony, MC Smart, Rapizo and others to take over Makurdi for Tiger Beer Street Food Festival

The Tiger Street Food festival was conceived out of the need to support the love of food, beer, music, art and entrepreneurs in the street food business while celebrating the flavours of the Tiger beer brand through specially curated unique food experiences.

The festival will evoke interesting conversations that revolve around food, art and music for the young-spirited who are spontaneous, unafraid to break boundaries. The festival is not just for food lovers but for everyone who loves to live their dreams by uncaging their potential.

As the tradition for the street food festival, the Makurdi edition will witness a performance from top acts including Peruzzi, DJ Big N, DJ Tony, MC Smart, Rapizo and others. Makurdi talents will also get a chance to showcase their creativity at the IBB Market Square in the state capital. From dance to graffiti, performers and festival buffs are expected to thrill the audience with their bedazzling showmanship and craft.

Speaking on the festival, Beatrice Adeniran, Senior Brand Manager, Tiger Beer remarked, “We are breaking boundaries with this edition of the Tiger Street Food Festival. The food basket of the nation will make its mark by unleashing a variety of experiences with music, art and food which is the core reason for this street show. We are very excited to continue our tradition, and we can’t wait to party with Makurdi’s unique meals.”

Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Premium Lager, 0.0 & Sessionable, expressed his optimism in the positive outcome of this festival, saying,

“Our quest to rebuild the economy by strengthening the street food business is very important to this festival. We have activated the Tiger Street Food Festival in Abuja and Owerri and it is only logical to uncage this experience in Benue, the food basket of the nation. It will be a truly rewarding experience for the food vendors, customers and young talents who will use the platform to express their creativity and unleash their inner ‘Tiger'.”

Tiger Beer was first brewed in 1932 in Singapore. The world-acclaimed lager, Tiger Beer is made with only the finest ingredients through a precise brewing process and uses only the finest quality ingredients.

The result is the intensely refreshing, full-bodied taste of one of the world’s leading contemporary beer brands that have won over 40 international awards and accolades including Gold at the prestigious world beer cup, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Bottled Beer Competition, and the BIIA’s World’s Best Lager Beer award among others.