Pepsi to thrill fans with opportunity to win all expense paid trip to UCL finals

#PepsiKickOffShow Challenge

The #PepsiKickOffShow Challenge will see a fan from Nigeria win an all-expense trip, alongside their preferred partner, to join over 76,000 other spectators at the stadium. The opening ceremony of the match will feature iconic global music artistes from around the world.

Here are the entry requirements to participate in the challenge;

📌Upload a video to your Instagram account using #PepsiKickOffShow

📌Recreate either the dance challenge by Vinicius Jr (@vinijr), or the football challenge by Leah Williamson (@16williamson) on Pepsi_Naija on instagram

📌The correct music for the challenge is 'It's Plenty (#PepsiKickOffShow) - Burna Boy', obtainable from the Instagram audio library

📌18+ only

📌Maximum 1 entry per person

📌 Entrants will also require a passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel

📌READ THE FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS VIA THE LINK ON PEPSI_NAIJA INSTAGRAM BIO

One of the entrants with a preferred partner will stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the UCL Finals to get the one of a lifetime experience.

The UEFA Champions League final is the biggest game in club football as it delivers the biggest prize and this year’s edition will be played on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Follow @ pepsi_naija on Instagram for more info and follow the conversation using the hashtag #PepsiKickOffShow.

