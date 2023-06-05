The sports category has moved to a new website.
PDP condoles with victims’ families in Sokoto attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state PDP Chairman, Goronyo also expressed sadness over the deaths and injuries recorded during the attacks.

Gunmen attack in Sokoto [Newsdiary]
Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman in a statement on Monday issued to newsmen by Hassan Sanyinnawal, the party’s spokesman, described the attacks as callous and dastardly.

“As a party, we want to express our heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of those who lost their lives and pray Allah to forgive the deceased and give the families the fortitude to bear the losses.

“More so, we appeal to the Sokoto State Government to take necessary measures to address insecurity in the state and also assist the families of the victims,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Saturday killed no fewer than 30 people during the attacks while many others were injured.

