PDP condoles with victims’ families in Sokoto attack

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman in a statement on Monday issued to newsmen by Hassan Sanyinnawal, the party’s spokesman, described the attacks as callous and dastardly.

Goronyo also expressed sadness over the deaths and injuries recorded during the attacks.

“As a party, we want to express our heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of those who lost their lives and pray Allah to forgive the deceased and give the families the fortitude to bear the losses.

“More so, we appeal to the Sokoto State Government to take necessary measures to address insecurity in the state and also assist the families of the victims,” he added.