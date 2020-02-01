The scholarship will allow 10 students to study at Africa’s most innovative university

Great leaders can come from anywhere, from any country, and any social class.

Patoranking wants to help inspire the next generation of African Leaders.

He just announced via a video on Instagram about his partnership with ALU (African Leaders University) to launch the Patoranking Scholarship.

This Scholarship will allow 10 young promising leaders to get a degree from Africa’s Most Innovative University.

If you are a young leader who deserves a chance, an opportunity, but does not have the means to attend university - please apply. If you know someone who deserves this opportunity - tell them to apply.

Find out more at: http://bit.ly/PatorankingScholarship / Link in Bio. #PatorankingScholarship #StudyAtALU

This is a featured post.