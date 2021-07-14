Pastor on trial for pocketing N15.6 million belonging to church

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Fred Omosebi of diverting the church's relief funds for personal use, including paying for his PhD programme in Babcock University.

He was also accused of illegally enlisting his wife on the church's payroll when he appeared before Justice A.O. Otaluka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The anti-graft agency said the offences are contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja), 1990.

Omosebi pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail by the court despite the objection of the prosecution.

Justice Otaluka granted him bail in the sum of N10 million, and two sureties who must be Abuja residents.