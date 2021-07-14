RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor on trial for pocketing N15.6 million belonging to church

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The accused pastor pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Omosebi Fred Adeola [EFCC]
Omosebi Fred Adeola [EFCC]

A pastor of the Adventist Church has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Apo, Abuja on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of N15.6 million.

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Fred Omosebi of diverting the church's relief funds for personal use, including paying for his PhD programme in Babcock University.

He was also accused of illegally enlisting his wife on the church's payroll when he appeared before Justice A.O. Otaluka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The anti-graft agency said the offences are contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja), 1990.

Omosebi pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail by the court despite the objection of the prosecution.

Justice Otaluka granted him bail in the sum of N10 million, and two sureties who must be Abuja residents.

Trial was scheduled to commence on September 30.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Applications for online voter registration reach 542,576 in 2 weeks - INEC

'I received over 900 messages in 1 day,' Lawan denies tampering with electoral reform bill

International oil companies contribute $1bn to Ogoni clean-up project– Minister

NASS to amend Health Act, proposes funding for gunshot victims

Kaduna reports 545 people killed, 1,723 kidnapped in 6 months

Gov Mohammed accuses Bauchi traditional rulers of colluding with criminals

NDLEA bursts 3 interstate drug cartels; seizes cocaine, skunk

South Africa riots: Remain calm, cautious- Consul General tells Nigerians

Cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted from permit ban - IGP