Pastor kidnaps self twice, collects ransom in Plateau

Alabo said that the suspect was arrested by the police in November 2022.

”The Police has uncovered the nefarious act of one Pastor Albarka Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos, who on several occasions staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathising members of his congregation.

”Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2022, where N400,000 and N200,000, respectively, were paid by his sympathisers as ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

”Through credible intelligence, the clergyman was invited by the DPO Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan and investigation commenced immediately.

”In the course of investigation, it was established that the suspect has been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collect ransom. He has confessed to committing the crime,” he said.

Alabo said that the suspect had revealed the identity of three other members of his gang, adding that two of them were arrested while one is still at large.

”The suspect further disclosed that on Jan. 1, he set ablaze the vehicles and a bicycle parked at ECWA Bishara 3, Jenta Apata premises belonging to his colleagues,” Alabo alleged.