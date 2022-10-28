Saturating the clouds with prayer, as #HealingStreams services with Pastor Chris come with liberating power

This is as the countdown for the globally renowned program: Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris – the world’s biggest healing crusade.

Hundreds of millions of people with diverse sicknesses, diseases, and afflictions from all nations of the world are already in the attitude of prayers and expectations for their healing and deliverance from the Mighty God through the Man of God.

Preparation for the program which is just eight days to go is at top gear. Many people from around the world have already registered for this glorious manifestation of the healing powers of God, while many more, who are yet to, are bombarding the website to register. To participate at the special miracle service, just visit https://healingstreams.tv/LHS/global/FB.

“One of the vital ways to prepare is by praying for the program using the One Million Prayer Clouds. The prayerful preparation of saints will set the stage for a successful and glorious program, as well as prepare your spirit to attune to what the Lord has in store for you at this healing crusade,” the Man of God, Pastor Chris, said.

Reiterating the importance of praying for the event, the Man of God, Pastor Chris, said the Lord said to him: "Pray for the sick." He intimated that the Lord wasn’t talking about ministering to the sick. “He was referring to interceding for the sick.”

“With the One Million Prayer Clouds (a new and exciting feature on the Healing Streams virtual centre), you can organise prayer meetings with your invitees and your loved ones in preparation for the Live Healing Services,” Pastor Chris said.

How to participate in One Million Prayer Clouds:

Go to www.healingstream.tv/virtual and log in to your virtual center or create your virtual center and get your unique virtual center link. Set a time for the prayer, and send your unique link to invitees, friends, and family, asking them to join you for the HSLHS prayer conference. Once logged in, select the “Join the Prayer Cloud” button and enable the camera to activate your prayer cloud video conference. The prayer sessions should be video conferences of 15 minutes or more.

Many are oppressed by sicknesses and diseases already expectant of their liberation as the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris promises to be a harvest of great miracles, uncommon testimonies, and special blessings.