RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Saturating the clouds with prayer, as #HealingStreams services with Pastor Chris come with liberating power

Pulse Mix

Healing Streams with Pastor Chris will be a harvest of miracles and uncommon testimonies.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Christian faithful from all over the world are expected to join the one million prayer clouds in fervent prayer session for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris which holds between November 4th and 5th 2022 by 3pm (GMT+1) daily.

Read Also

This is as the countdown for the globally renowned program: Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris – the world’s biggest healing crusade.

Hundreds of millions of people with diverse sicknesses, diseases, and afflictions from all nations of the world are already in the attitude of prayers and expectations for their healing and deliverance from the Mighty God through the Man of God.

Preparation for the program which is just eight days to go is at top gear. Many people from around the world have already registered for this glorious manifestation of the healing powers of God, while many more, who are yet to, are bombarding the website to register. To participate at the special miracle service, just visit https://healingstreams.tv/LHS/global/FB.

“One of the vital ways to prepare is by praying for the program using the One Million Prayer Clouds. The prayerful preparation of saints will set the stage for a successful and glorious program, as well as prepare your spirit to attune to what the Lord has in store for you at this healing crusade,” the Man of God, Pastor Chris, said.

Reiterating the importance of praying for the event, the Man of God, Pastor Chris, said the Lord said to him: "Pray for the sick." He intimated that the Lord wasn’t talking about ministering to the sick. “He was referring to interceding for the sick.”

“With the One Million Prayer Clouds (a new and exciting feature on the Healing Streams virtual centre), you can organise prayer meetings with your invitees and your loved ones in preparation for the Live Healing Services,” Pastor Chris said.

  1. Go to www.healingstream.tv/virtual and log in to your virtual center or create your virtual center and get your unique virtual center link.
  2. Set a time for the prayer, and send your unique link to invitees, friends, and family, asking them to join you for the HSLHS prayer conference.
  3. Once logged in, select the “Join the Prayer Cloud” button and enable the camera to activate your prayer cloud video conference.
  4. The prayer sessions should be video conferences of 15 minutes or more.

Many are oppressed by sicknesses and diseases already expectant of their liberation as the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris promises to be a harvest of great miracles, uncommon testimonies, and special blessings.

This is a featured post.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flooding: Abia records 21 deaths, receives FG’s relief items

Flooding: Abia records 21 deaths, receives FG’s relief items

Atiku in U.S. for a week long high level engagement – Aide

Atiku in U.S. for a week long high level engagement – Aide

Appeal Court has soundly defended our constitution, Umahi reacts to sack reversal

Appeal Court has soundly defended our constitution, Umahi reacts to sack reversal

Sexual harassment destroying institutions of learning, NGO cries out

Sexual harassment destroying institutions of learning, NGO cries out

Buhari to Nigerians: No need to panic over U.S., UK terror threat alerts

Buhari to Nigerians: No need to panic over U.S., UK terror threat alerts

Appeal Court stops execution of judgment freeing Kanu

Appeal Court stops execution of judgment freeing Kanu

Labour Party inaugurates campaign council, seeks financial support

Labour Party inaugurates campaign council, seeks financial support

Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Twitter must comply with EU content rules – Official

Twitter must comply with EU content rules – Official

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack