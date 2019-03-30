Reverend Chizemdere is reported to be a member of a syndicate perpetrating the alleged crime in Ejigbo.

According to Punch, someone in the neighborhood had on on January 22, 2019, reported a case of defilement at the Ejigbo Police Station upon which one Prince Chinecherem was arrested and charged to court.

Following Chinecherem’s arrest, Chizemdere reportedly went into hiding. However, on March 21, 2019, the reverend was arrested by the Police when he sneaked into his house in the midnight.

Confirming his arrest, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said in a statement on Friday that investigations by the Police showed that the reverend had molested 15 boys in the area.

The Lagos Police PRO added that the reverend lives with HIV and infected a 16-year-old boy, Shedrack with the virus.

He said, “On 22 January 2019, a case of defilement of a minor (name withheld) by penetration was reported by a good Samaritan at the Ejigbo Police Station. Subsequent upon which one Prince Chinecherem was arrested and charged to court. Investigation carried out revealed that one Reverend Prince Ezuma Chizemdere, the founder of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry was part of the syndicate defiling teenagers in the community.

“He had been at large for about three months. On March 21, 2019, around 1am, police laid siege to the reverend’s residence based on the strength of information gathered that he often sneaked into the house through the back entrance. Having discovered that police had cordoned off his house, he hid himself in the ceiling for two hours. He was however arrested.

“Investigation revealed that he brought in about 15 boys into his apartment where he forcefully penetrated them all through the anus. Some members of the neighbourhood revealed that the reverend usually washed six-bed sheets daily whenever he brought in little children suspected to be his sex partners.

“On further interrogation, he revealed that he is HIV positive and has been receiving treatment for over three years. One 16-year-old Shedrack was part of his victims and was infected with HIV around October 2018.”

According to Elkana, the suspect confessed that he used to pay his victims N2,000 each, anytime he had carnal knowledge of them.