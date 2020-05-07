A viral video shows authorities in Nigeria’s Delta state punishing some violators of the social distancing protocol and it has triggered reactions on social media.

The Government of Delta state recently vowed to punish defaulters who violate the ban on conferences, sporting activities, gathering of people at event centers, and other public engagements.

In the video, security operatives could be seen guarding and instructing the offenders as they lay on the bare floor facedown.

It appears that the violators had been partying and drinking at a pub when the officers invaded the scene to enforce the rules.

Watch the video below: