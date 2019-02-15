The 54-year-old told local media that he was annoyed with the way he was "treated like air" and decided to test the shop's security by walking out of the store.

Krajcic said, "I must have stood some three minutes by the counter. Nobody came after me, nobody yelled."

The ruling Marjan Sarec List (LMS) party member whose theft was unnoticed insisted that he later returned to pay.

The former professor apologised for his action, adding that he regretted his "social experiment".

He shared the story to the public during a committee meeting with parliament colleagues.

His colleagues initially laughed at the story. However, on Thursday, the leader of LMS in the Parliament, Brane Golubovic, condemned his actions as "unacceptable".

Golubovic told newsmen that Krajcic "resigned of his accord" after taking responsibility of his action.