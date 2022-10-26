Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Eyewitnesses claimed that the motorist was driving a black Toyota Corolla along Medical Road in the area, when the gunmen intercepted him.

According to a Twitter user, @girllikehelen, who shared photos of the vehicle, the gunmen attacked the man in front of Slot retail shop around 8:00am.

“The owner of this car was allegedly kidnapped on Medical Road in Ikeja this morning. According to my source, the gunmen accosted the owner of the car and asked him to come down from the vehicle; he refused. They pulled out their guns, he refused to alight from the car.

“Then they pulled out a cutlass. He got out of the car and they whisked him away in their vehicle. The gunmen were six in number and they had masks on,” she wrote on the microblogging.

Another Twitter user, @RealMabel99, who also witnessed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the kidnapped victim on his leg with a cutlass.

“They later took him, after using a cutlass to cut his leg. I was there. People couldn’t do anything because the men were armed and wore masks. This Lagos is no longer safe. I’m still in shock till now,” she wrote as well.