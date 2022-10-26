RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Damilare Famuyiwa

The gunmen forcefully dragged out the motorist from his Toyota Corolla car, as they kidnapped him.

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village
Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

There was panic on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Computer Village in the Ikeja area of Lagos, as some yet-to-be identified masked gunmen forced out a man from his car, and abducted him.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the motorist was driving a black Toyota Corolla along Medical Road in the area, when the gunmen intercepted him.

According to a Twitter user, @girllikehelen, who shared photos of the vehicle, the gunmen attacked the man in front of Slot retail shop around 8:00am.

The owner of this car was allegedly kidnapped on Medical Road in Ikeja this morning. According to my source, the gunmen accosted the owner of the car and asked him to come down from the vehicle; he refused. They pulled out their guns, he refused to alight from the car.

“Then they pulled out a cutlass. He got out of the car and they whisked him away in their vehicle. The gunmen were six in number and they had masks on,” she wrote on the microblogging.

Another Twitter user, @RealMabel99, who also witnessed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the kidnapped victim on his leg with a cutlass.

They later took him, after using a cutlass to cut his leg. I was there. People couldn’t do anything because the men were armed and wore masks. This Lagos is no longer safe. I’m still in shock till now,” she wrote as well.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the assailants.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

