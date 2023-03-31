Panel beater drowns after jumping into Lagos well

It was said that Adegboyega woke up in the early hours of the day, left his flat and walked towards the well situated at the back of his residence and jumped into it.

Adegboyega’s neighbour, who identified himself simply as Korede, expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

According to Akorede, at the time the father of two jumped into the well, some residents would either be washing or cooking close to the well, adding that on the day he jumped into the well, it took a while before people noticed he had drowned.

“I cannot explain why such a friendly and happy man would do something so mysterious. Adegboyega was not a person of anger or trouble, however, I cannot tell if he had any issues but I don’t think he should have pushed himself this far. It is very sad and unexplainable, only God knows what could have caused him to do this,” he stated.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the deceased’s wife reported that her husband committed suicide.

His words: “Around 9.50 am, a woman suspected to be the wife of one Segun Adegboyega reported to the station that her husband jumped into the well at their residence on Elegbede Street, Oguntade Bus Stop, Shasha, Lagos State, and drowned.

“She stated that she woke up around 5.30am that Wednesday morning to prepare their children for school but when she returned to the room, she didn’t find her husband. She started looking for him and when she saw that the well was open, she looked inside it and found out that her husband had drowned.”