ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Ogun hotel as 20-year-old guest drowned in pool

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hotel guest was said to have gained unauthorised access to the hotel’s swimming pool.

Pandemonium in Ogun hotel as 20-year-old guest drowned in pool
Pandemonium in Ogun hotel as 20-year-old guest drowned in pool

Recommended articles

The young man, who had been attending a party with friends, reportedly accessed the pool without permission, despite being unable to swim.

Sources revealed that Fajobi, who had been staying at the hotel with his friends, ventured to the pool alone and unnoticed. It wasn’t until he was seen struggling in the water that hotel staff and other guests rushed to his aid.

A resident of the area, who preferred to remain anonymous, recounted the incident, saying, “He didn’t know how to swim and went to the pool without telling anyone. When people saw him struggling, they quickly tried to pull him out, but it was too late.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some witnesses suggested that Fajobi might have been intoxicated, as he had separated from the group before heading to the pool. The Ogun State Police later confirmed the incident in an official statement, explaining that the young man had gained unauthorised access to the pool, which was locked at the time.

He was discovered unresponsive and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the police report, the incident was brought to their attention by Fajobi’s relative, Omosola Olawale, who had been with him at the party. Olawale reported the drowning to the authorities later in the day.

The deceased had been staying at the hotel with family and friends. Around 5:00 pm, Omosola Olawale came to the station to report that Tunde Fajobi had drowned in the pool earlier that morning,” the police statement read.

An initial investigation revealed no signs of foul play on the victim's body. His remains were transferred to a mortuary for an autopsy, and further inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina