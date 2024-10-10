Pandemonium in Ogun hotel as 20-year-old guest drowned in pool

The young man, who had been attending a party with friends, reportedly accessed the pool without permission, despite being unable to swim.

Sources revealed that Fajobi, who had been staying at the hotel with his friends, ventured to the pool alone and unnoticed. It wasn’t until he was seen struggling in the water that hotel staff and other guests rushed to his aid.

A resident of the area, who preferred to remain anonymous, recounted the incident, saying, “He didn’t know how to swim and went to the pool without telling anyone. When people saw him struggling, they quickly tried to pull him out, but it was too late.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some witnesses suggested that Fajobi might have been intoxicated, as he had separated from the group before heading to the pool. The Ogun State Police later confirmed the incident in an official statement, explaining that the young man had gained unauthorised access to the pool, which was locked at the time.

He was discovered unresponsive and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the police report, the incident was brought to their attention by Fajobi’s relative, Omosola Olawale, who had been with him at the party. Olawale reported the drowning to the authorities later in the day.

“The deceased had been staying at the hotel with family and friends. Around 5:00 pm, Omosola Olawale came to the station to report that Tunde Fajobi had drowned in the pool earlier that morning,” the police statement read.