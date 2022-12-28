Pandemonium in Lagos Baracuda Beach as fun-seekers drown

It was gathered that the fun-seekers drowned after crossing to the deep side of the ocean.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened when one of the two men dived into the deeper waters and got swept away by ocean currents as he was swimming.

Things, however, quickly went out of hand, as one of his friends immediately chased after him to rescue him when one of the lifeguards on duty refused to go into that section of the beach.

The lifeguard reportedly refused since it was beyond the redline and unsafe for them to attempt rescue. Unfortunately for the duo, they both got swept away.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secetary (PS), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said rescuers and paramedics were immediately deployed to the beach on receipt of the report.

His words: “On arrival at the scene of the incident it was reported that two beachgoers had drowned.

“Further investigation gathered revealed that two adult males died during a failed rescue attempt of a third adult male.

“The life guard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which is why he was unable to attempt it.”