Pandemonium in Edo community as herdsmen k*ll driver, kidnap others

The deceased driver was identified as Ome Osesa.

According to a source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity for security concerns, the assailants invaded Osesa’s house and opened fire on him, and everyone in sight, injuring many people.

“The suspected herdsmen later left Omesa’s residence and moved to St. Thomas Moore Primary School, Sobe, where they kidnapped some persons.

“Even the new police divisional headquarters created in Sobe, housing more than 30 policemen, has no impact, because the policemen there have done nothing to halt the attacks on the community.

“We call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to liaise with the Federal Government, so that a mini barracks can be created in Sobe, before the community turns into a graveyard,” the source added.

When contacted, Edo Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor said the command was not aware of the latest attack.

This development came barely three days after some gun-wielding herdsmen attacked the Ogbese community in Ondo State, during which several residents were kidnapped while others were badly injured.

The Ondo State attack happened on Friday, March 24, 2023.

“There was an attack on the residents of Ogbese. Some were kidnapped while some were badly injured, the residents of the town are now living in fear,” one of the community sources was quoted as saying.