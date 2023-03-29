ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Edo community as herdsmen k*ll driver, kidnap others

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants reportedly invaded the deceased’s compound and opened fire on him, and other people in sight.

Pandemonium in Edo community as herdsmen k*ll driver, kidnap others (TheCable)
Pandemonium in Edo community as herdsmen k*ll driver, kidnap others (TheCable)

Recommended articles

The deceased driver was identified as Ome Osesa.

According to a source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity for security concerns, the assailants invaded Osesa’s house and opened fire on him, and everyone in sight, injuring many people.

The suspected herdsmen later left Omesa’s residence and moved to St. Thomas Moore Primary School, Sobe, where they kidnapped some persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even the new police divisional headquarters created in Sobe, housing more than 30 policemen, has no impact, because the policemen there have done nothing to halt the attacks on the community.

“We call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to liaise with the Federal Government, so that a mini barracks can be created in Sobe, before the community turns into a graveyard,” the source added.

When contacted, Edo Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor said the command was not aware of the latest attack.

This development came barely three days after some gun-wielding herdsmen attacked the Ogbese community in Ondo State, during which several residents were kidnapped while others were badly injured.

The Ondo State attack happened on Friday, March 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was an attack on the residents of Ogbese. Some were kidnapped while some were badly injured, the residents of the town are now living in fear,” one of the community sources was quoted as saying.

It was gathered that the violent attack saw the herdsmen using machetes to hack the residents.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu nominates Wale Edun into Presidential Transition Council

Tinubu nominates Wale Edun into Presidential Transition Council

Kano Governor-elect, Yusuf, promises people oriented democracy

Kano Governor-elect, Yusuf, promises people oriented democracy

Zimbabwe sets aside $24m to combat cholera

Zimbabwe sets aside $24m to combat cholera

Gov. Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

Gov. Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

Buhari swears in Arase as PSC Chairman, 5 Board members of CCB

Buhari swears in Arase as PSC Chairman, 5 Board members of CCB

5 laws that still discriminate against Nigerian women

5 laws that still discriminate against Nigerian women

Kogi 2023: Melaye vows to end corruption and violence

Kogi 2023: Melaye vows to end corruption and violence

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu's sacrifice for Nigerian democracy

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu's sacrifice for Nigerian democracy

Osinbajo prays for 'more wisdom' for Tinubu on 71st birthday

Osinbajo prays for 'more wisdom' for Tinubu on 71st birthday

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos