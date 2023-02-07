Pandemonium in Ebonyi church as choirmaster slumps, d*es

There was pandemonium, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Presbyterian Church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, as their choirmaster, Aso Orji, slumped.

It was gathered that Orji of Amosu Eddah, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi, slumped while the church service was ongoing, and was later confirmed dead at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki area of the state.

According to a source in the Church identified as Egwu, the deceased had been battling with High Blood Pressure for some time, but suffered a health crisis during their second service on Sunday.

“We were all in the church when the unfortunate incident happened. He came to church without any sign of ill-health. He conducted the choir ministration in the first service, though he wasn’t at his best. During the second service ministration, while he was conducting the choir, it was observed that he couldn’t lift his hands at a point, but before we realised what was happening, he slumped and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“Church members waited earnestly for him to be revived but to no avail. The prayer team prayed believing that God will restore him but, in the end, the doctors confirmed him dead,” the source stated.

The body of the deceased had, however, been deposited in a morgue.