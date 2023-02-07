ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Ebonyi church as choirmaster slumps, d*es

Damilare Famuyiwa

After leading the praise and worship session in the first service, Aso Orji, according to his church members, slumped during the second service.

Pandemonium in Ebonyi church as choirmaster slumps dies
Pandemonium in Ebonyi church as choirmaster slumps dies

Following the incident, the prayer team was said to have quickly assembled, but was later confirmed dead in a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There was pandemonium, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Presbyterian Church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, as their choirmaster, Aso Orji, slumped.

It was gathered that Orji of Amosu Eddah, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi, slumped while the church service was ongoing, and was later confirmed dead at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki area of the state.

According to a source in the Church identified as Egwu, the deceased had been battling with High Blood Pressure for some time, but suffered a health crisis during their second service on Sunday.

“We were all in the church when the unfortunate incident happened. He came to church without any sign of ill-health. He conducted the choir ministration in the first service, though he wasn’t at his best. During the second service ministration, while he was conducting the choir, it was observed that he couldn’t lift his hands at a point, but before we realised what was happening, he slumped and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“Church members waited earnestly for him to be revived but to no avail. The prayer team prayed believing that God will restore him but, in the end, the doctors confirmed him dead,” the source stated.

The body of the deceased had, however, been deposited in a morgue.

When this writer reached out to the Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, to confirm the incident, he didn’t answer his phone.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money

How Bola Tinubu made his money

How Bola Tinubu made his money

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’

Police arrest 3-night guards for gang-raping lady for 4 hours

Police arrest 3-night guards for gang-r*ping lady for 4 hours