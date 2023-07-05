Painter in court after church accused him of stealing ₦210k mics, guitar

Chibundu, who resides at Koro, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, pleaded not guilty the charges of criminal trespass and stealing.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until August 8, when the case would be heard.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Charity Nwaosu, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 29.

Nwaosu said that one Francis Orji of Assemblies of God Church, Dutse Makaranta, Abuja, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on June 29.

The prosecution said that the complainant alleged that on the the fateful day at 8:30 pm, the defendant criminally trespassed into the church without consent and stole a bass guitar and two wireless microphone receivers.

She informed the court that the bass guitar was estimated to cost ₦70,000 while the two wireless microphone receivers were ₦140,000.

The prosecution said during police investigation and interrogation the defendant made confessional statement and the bass guitar and the two microphone were recovered from him.