The hilarious but serious incident is reported to have happened in Nigeria’s University of Ibadan.

According to Gistreel.com, since the news surfaced social media on Tuesday, Nigerians have been reacting to the report with some of them bashing the girls for being so cheap and letting themselves loose to the point of getting pregnant.

Following the development, some male students of the University of Ibadan have held a demonstration, saying they want to be painters too.

Although the University’s authorities have yet to respond to the allegation, some social media users have been reacting to the news.

Painter contracted to paint University’s female hostel impregnates two students

Painter contracted to paint University’s female hostel impregnates two students

Painter contracted to paint University’s female hostel impregnates two students

Painter contracted to paint University’s female hostel impregnates two students