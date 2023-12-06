Oyo herbalist sets 21-year-old lady ablaze after raping her in his shrine

Atakoro was said to have committed the crime after conniving with one Olaitan Ibrahim Olalekan, and one Omowumi and her children who are currently at large.

The incident reportedly happened at Atakoro’s shrine located in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Both Atakoro and Olalekan were subsequently arrested, and dragged before Magistrate Kolawole Aluko of a Kwara State Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, on offences of criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily hurt by dangerous means and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The offenses were contrary to Sections 97, 214, 283 and 229 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Aluko, who also did not take the plea of the suspects when the Police First information Report (FIR) was read to them, stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the offences for which they were charged.

He, however, listened to the submissions of the prosecution and counsel for the second defendant after which he ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the case till January 17, 2024, for mention.