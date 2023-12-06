ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo herbalist sets 21-year-old lady ablaze after raping her in his shrine

Damilare Famuyiwa

The herbalist had serially raped the victim before setting her ablaze at his shrine.

The herbalist has been arrested
Atakoro was said to have committed the crime after conniving with one Olaitan Ibrahim Olalekan, and one Omowumi and her children who are currently at large.

The incident reportedly happened at Atakoro’s shrine located in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Both Atakoro and Olalekan were subsequently arrested, and dragged before Magistrate Kolawole Aluko of a Kwara State Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, on offences of criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily hurt by dangerous means and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The offenses were contrary to Sections 97, 214, 283 and 229 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Aluko, who also did not take the plea of the suspects when the Police First information Report (FIR) was read to them, stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the offences for which they were charged.

He, however, listened to the submissions of the prosecution and counsel for the second defendant after which he ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the case till January 17, 2024, for mention.

The magistrate said the offences for which the suspects were charged were not ordinarily bailable. He, therefore, ordered that the duo be remanded at the Federal Correctional Service Centre, Oke-Kura, Ilorin till Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

French Minister expresses support for EFCC's fight against economic crimes

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

