RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Osun monarch drags 3 people to court for chanting war songs in his palace

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects invaded the palace of Oba Abdurazaq Adegboyega in Osun State, and sought his dethronment as they chanted war songs.

Monarch drags 3 people to court
Monarch drags 3 people to court

Oba Abdurazaq Adegboyega of Alawo of Awo in Osun, has dragged three persons before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital.

Read Also

The suspects identified as Adebayo Akinsilo, 40, Oloyede Babatunde, 46, and Oloyede Habib, 28, were docked on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after they invaded the palace of the monarch and sought his dethronement.

After storming Adegboyega’s palace on Monday, August 26 with charms and cutlasses, the suspects who were all arrested following the incident were arraigned on six counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, Unlawful invasion, breach of peace and threat to life.

According to a police prosecutor, John Idoko, during the invasion, the suspects were chanting war songs as they threatened to unleash mayhem.

Idoko said the defendants, along with others at large, caused panic among residents of the town and palace guests when they threatened to kill the monarch if he failed to leave the throne.

The police prosecutor argued that the offences contravene sections 516, 42, 86, 517, 70 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Defense counsel Kehinde Adesiyan, while applying for bail, enjoined the court to admit the defendants to bail in most liberal terms.

In the course of seeking bail for the defendants, Adesiyan assured that they will not jump bail, and were ready to present surety to guarantee their readiness to face trial. Although, the police prosecutor frowned against the bail application, as he argued that the defendant had the likability of committing similar offenses upon their release.

Having heard from both the prosecutor and defendants, Adeyeba granted the application and admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million and two sureties each.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

Tribunal grants Adeleke’s request to inspect INEC materials, others

Tribunal grants Adeleke’s request to inspect INEC materials, others

Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO

Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO

Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes

Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes

We’ll help PDP lose 2023 presidential election - Nyesom Wike

We’ll help PDP lose 2023 presidential election - Nyesom Wike

Kukah offers insight on who Nigeria should vote as president in 2023

Kukah offers insight on who Nigeria should vote as president in 2023

Ologunagba says Wike's grievances, other disagreements won’t affect PDP in 2023 elections

Ologunagba says Wike's grievances, other disagreements won’t affect PDP in 2023 elections

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos