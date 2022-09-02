Osun monarch drags 3 people to court for chanting war songs in his palace

The suspects identified as Adebayo Akinsilo, 40, Oloyede Babatunde, 46, and Oloyede Habib, 28, were docked on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after they invaded the palace of the monarch and sought his dethronement.

After storming Adegboyega’s palace on Monday, August 26 with charms and cutlasses, the suspects who were all arrested following the incident were arraigned on six counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, Unlawful invasion, breach of peace and threat to life.

According to a police prosecutor, John Idoko, during the invasion, the suspects were chanting war songs as they threatened to unleash mayhem.

Idoko said the defendants, along with others at large, caused panic among residents of the town and palace guests when they threatened to kill the monarch if he failed to leave the throne.

The police prosecutor argued that the offences contravene sections 516, 42, 86, 517, 70 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Defense counsel Kehinde Adesiyan, while applying for bail, enjoined the court to admit the defendants to bail in most liberal terms.

In the course of seeking bail for the defendants, Adesiyan assured that they will not jump bail, and were ready to present surety to guarantee their readiness to face trial. Although, the police prosecutor frowned against the bail application, as he argued that the defendant had the likability of committing similar offenses upon their release.