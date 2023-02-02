Osun baker seeks compensation, accuses OPC members of stealing N3.8m

Sunny, who worked with the bakery in a supermarket, Unique Superstores, in the Owode-Ede area of Osun State, was said to have resumed as usual and was informed that the bakery was robbed by an unknown person, who stole N3.8 million.

According to the baker, he was also abducted by the OPC members where parts of his body were burnt with fire and cigarette stubs.

His words: “On January 8, somebody broke into the supermarket around 1am and robbed till 5am. It came as a shock to us all because how could someone rob for that long and no one would notice?

“It was when we checked the Closed-Circuit Television camera in the morning that we found this out and the security guard on duty slept throughout the operation.

“The person carted away a lot of money and there was no way to identify or trace him because the CCTV didn’t capture the person well. The only thing we could obtain from the CCTV was that someone broke in and the security guard slept off.

“The manager called me around 7pm on Tuesday (January 10) to ask about his bread production but it was only a guise to get me to the office.”

Sunny further stated that when he got to the office, he met one Oriade, whom he identified as the OPC leader), alongside others, who took him to a location where he was tortured and asked to confess to the theft.

“I kept pleading my innocence, but it fell on deaf ears. They beat me and set fire under me, which burnt parts of my body.

“Oriade’s second-in-command raised a cutlass to behead me and they all kept saying I should say my last prayers.

“He was making some incantations but when he got to my neck, thankfully he stopped. He kept telling me that I was stubborn,” he added.