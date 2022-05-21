OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, In Portrait campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone

The leading global smartphone innovators is at the top ladder of innovation and technology.

Reno 7 the Portrait Expert was launched following the campaign kick-off featuring The Unlimited Elite League of notable Nigerian Actors, Brand Influencers and Celebrities such as the Blood Sisters and King of Boys stars Ini dima Okojie, Nse Ikpe Etim, as well as professional athlete and international entrepreneur, Mike Edwards who were all present at the launch event alongside top business leaders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, Industry tech leaders and digital content creators.

The event experience took guests through a brand walk way, celebrity interview session and photography set design where guests posed to express their Unlimited Sides in picture.

The launch was hosted by Bukunmi Adeaga popularly known as Kie Kie, a show host, comedian and content curator who kept the audience online and offline engaged and entertained throughout the launch event.

Giving the welcome remark at the launch event, Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Manager said “The Launch of Reno 7 is a big milestone event for us, At OPPO, we are at the forefront of Innovation as we believe that Innovation should continue to move forward and today, we bring Nigerians a device they truly deserve, the Industry 1st Fiber Glass Leather Design Smartphone with IMX709 Selfie sensor camera."

The unveil quickly followed with the official unveil of the device reeling out the full specification of OPPO Reno 7, guests at the event had first time hand-on experience to explore the features of the phone.

Visit OPPO official website for Reno 7 full specification https://www.oppo.com/ng/smartphones/series-reno/reno7/

Reno 7 is currently on Pre order and available two in premium colours Sunset Orange and Cosmic black in all OPPO authorized retail stores nationwide.

