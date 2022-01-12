RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Only a few days left to submit entries in the Cussons Baby Moments competition season 8

The Cussons Baby Moments competition Season 8, is still calling for entries as there are only a few days left before close of entry.

This week marks the last chance to enter the competition and you do not want to miss out on the exciting prizes to be won this season as it promises to reward not just the winner with 2 million naira, but also the top 10 finalists.

Remember, if you were unsuccessful with your previous application, you can enter the competition again by uploading a different and better picture of your baby via the Cussons Baby Moments website below.

https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm8/

Babies within the ages of 0 – 36 months can enter the competition via the following:

  • Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.
  • Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products or Gift Pack in view.
  • Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm8/ to get on the Photo Uploaded App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. 
  • Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby's picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!
Hurry as Entries close on the 17th January 2021. Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

To keep up with the competition, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM8 #LittleChamps on all social media platforms to be part of the excitement.

