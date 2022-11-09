Onitsha Fire explosion: 80 shops destroyed, says Fire Chief

He said that incident took place at the Science and Lab Line of Ogbo Ogwu Market not the entire Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha.

”It is really a terrible situation but the fire is under control now. The vibration from the explosions caused the collapse of some market buildings.

“A lot of safety measures have been taken to protect the entire market. There are casualties but we can’t ascertain the actual number of death and the injured”, he said.