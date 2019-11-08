ONE welcomes Seyi Awolowo as a ONE Ambassador

Seyi will travel to New York with ONE for the 2020 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and will join ONE in Nigeria to advocate for healthcare access for Nigerians. ONE is a campaigning and advocacy organisation of over 9 million people taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, 2.8 million of whom are in Nigeria.

The Big Brother housemates made presentations to a panel comprised of ONE Country Director, Serah Makka-Ugbabe and ONE Ambassadors Bisola and Waje about the importance of successfully implementing Huwe in every state in Nigeria. Huwe is a federal health programme aimed at delivering a minimum package of health services to the most vulnerable Nigerians through the primary healthcare system. Through Make Naija Stronger, ONE is working with several coalition partners to ensure the successful implementation of Huwe throughout Nigeria. If properly implemented, HUWE will deliver much needed healthcare services to Nigerians, help reverse Nigeria’s poor health outcomes and move the country significantly closer to universal health coverage. Seyi was selected based on the passionate case he made for Huwe implementation in his presentation.

Seyi Awolowo is a model, an entrepreneur & actor. He is a graduate of psychology from Houdegbe North American University, Benin. He is the grandson of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He finished as the 3rd runner up of BB Naija season 4. While meeting with ONE today, Seyi visited the Kuchigoro Primary Health Centre, a facility set to deliver Huwe services to people in the FCT. He also met with ONE’s Champions, young volunteers who drive the organization’s work across Nigeria.

Following his activities with ONE today, Seyi remarked, “I am very happy to officially join ONE’s advocacy efforts in Nigeria. It’s been great to meet the team and learn more about the organization’s work. The visit to Kuchigoro PHC today underlined to me the importance of ONE’s advocacy around Huwe. Through facilities like this, millions of the poorest Nigerians can access the healthcare they need to thrive. I look forward to adding my voice to this effort.”

Serah Makka Ugbabe, ONE’s Nigeria Country Director stated that “ONE is delighted to welcome Seyi Awolowo on board as an advocate for healthcare delivery to the poorest Nigerians. Huwe could be a transformative program for Nigeria. It is the building block of having universal health coverage for all Nigerians. Though the program has just being launched, it will not be successful until Nigerians know it exists and demand services through it. Seyi’s voice will be a powerful addition to our advocacy on this essential issue.”

