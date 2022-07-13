RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ondo: 9 injured, 1 dies in road accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command said nine people were injured and one died in crashes involving two vehicles along Ondo/Ore road on Wednesday.

Accident FRSC (TheSun)
Accident FRSC (TheSun)

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Akure.

Recommended articles

SonAllah explained that the accident involved 30 people, including 20 male adults, nine female adults and one female child, adding that those injured sustained head injury, lacerations and fracture.

According to him, the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus marked LND 998 XY and Toyota Previa marked KAA 762BT.

“Six male adults, three female adults injured and one male adult died at the hospital after personnel of FRSC recued the victims.

“The victims were taken to general hospital and some were taken to FMC Annex, Akure for treatment while the only corpse was deposited at the morgue,” he said.

SonAllah, who attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation and loss of control, urged the motorists to install speed limit device in their vehicles and maintain speed limit.

“We will continue to appeal to our drivers to always maintain speed limit when they are on wheel and installation of speed limit device is a must for them.

“Moreover, this is rainy season, motorists must have functional wiper and drive with care because the person that died is a driver who left Ore to Akure this morning,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Falana educates Buhari on how to end ASUU strike immediately

Falana educates Buhari on how to end ASUU strike immediately

Datti Baba-Ahmed under fire for refusing Muslim, northerner tags

Datti Baba-Ahmed under fire for refusing Muslim, northerner tags

BREAKING: IG of Police bans use of Spy Number Plates

BREAKING: IG of Police bans use of Spy Number Plates

13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll

13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll

28-yr-old Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

28-yr-old Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Monkeypox: Anambra partners NCDC, WHO to activate diagnostic laboratory

Monkeypox: Anambra partners NCDC, WHO to activate diagnostic laboratory

Trending

Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

32-seater Ampabame No-1 toilet facility

Pandemonium as gunmen flee, leave colleague behind for torture

Gunmen

Man sentenced to life imprisonment after raping 85-year-old stepmother

Daughter narrates how man raped her mother

Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for failing to pay for recharge cards

Man imprisoned for failing to pay for recharge cards