Ondo: 9 injured, 1 dies in road accident

SonAllah explained that the accident involved 30 people, including 20 male adults, nine female adults and one female child, adding that those injured sustained head injury, lacerations and fracture.

According to him, the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus marked LND 998 XY and Toyota Previa marked KAA 762BT.

“Six male adults, three female adults injured and one male adult died at the hospital after personnel of FRSC recued the victims.

“The victims were taken to general hospital and some were taken to FMC Annex, Akure for treatment while the only corpse was deposited at the morgue,” he said.

SonAllah, who attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation and loss of control, urged the motorists to install speed limit device in their vehicles and maintain speed limit.

“We will continue to appeal to our drivers to always maintain speed limit when they are on wheel and installation of speed limit device is a must for them.