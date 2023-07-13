Okada man arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy in Ondo.

DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, NSCDC Ondo Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure.

Aidamenbor explained that Nweke committed the offence at Willy Bright, Elewa junction, Abusoro, Ijoka road, Akure.

According to the NSCDC PRO, Nweke was apprehended through the collective effort of the community, who had previously been observing the strange movement of the suspect around his residence on daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nweke Peter would always lure his victim from school to his house and return the victim to the victim’s house of close proximity at about 1800hours daily. The neighbors noticed this trend and reported to the landlord.

“On Thursday, 6th July, 2023, he was caught in the act of molesting the child, but ran away. On Tuesday, 11th July, 2023, luck ran out on the suspect, he was apprehended by the victim’s uncle and handed over to the command,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson said that the suspect’s offence contravened Section 31(1)(2) of the Ondo State Child’s Right Law, 2007 and Section 3(1)(a)(b)(c) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2021.