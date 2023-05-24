The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adegoke was reported to have taken the snipper few minutes to the examination, scheduled for same Monday.

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]
Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Adegoke, a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering, reportedly took chemical substance, suspected to be snipper, on Monday when his colleagues were preparing for the first semester examination.

The deceased reportedly lost his school fees and that of his friend on online betting on Friday.

It was also gathered that the deceased swindled his friend who shared a room with him by getting his password and used his fee to play and also lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to write examination without completing the registration.

Adegoke was reported to have taken the snipper few minutes to the examination, scheduled for same Monday.

He was reportedly rushed to the school clinic from where he was referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead, according to the Public Relations Officer of the school, Sola Abiala.

“It was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student drank snipper.

“His father told the school that his son had used his school fees to gamble last session but, he had to rescue him by making another payment,’ Abiala said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write exam.

“He realised that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.

“We sent for his parents and briefed them. His father told us that his late son did the same thing last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees.

“He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.

“But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it and said he could not take his son’s corpse back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He asked us to bury him. The school paid part of the burial expenses, and had to pay the fee for the other student whose fee was used to gamble to avoid another calamity. We didn’t want him to also commit suicide.

“We were surprised that he did not leave any suicide note behind. We did not see any note. We went to his house and checked for a note, but there was no note other than the bottle of the snipper he drank,” Abiala said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension brews as Gbajabiamila, Wase clash during plenary

Tension brews as Gbajabiamila, Wase clash during plenary

My husband will resettle all IDPs in Nigeria - Oluremi Tinubu

My husband will resettle all IDPs in Nigeria - Oluremi Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu commits to teachers’ capacity building, welfare

Sanwo-Olu commits to teachers’ capacity building, welfare

Kogi Assembly lifts suspension on 8 lawmakers, 2 council bosses

Kogi Assembly lifts suspension on 8 lawmakers, 2 council bosses

I will not forget anything in Ebonyi Govt. House after May 29 – Umahi

I will not forget anything in Ebonyi Govt. House after May 29 – Umahi

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

65-year-old man, brother r*pe stepdaughter, infect her womb

65-year-old man infects teen stepdaughter's womb after r*ping her for 2 years

Suspects during their parade by the police. [Punch]

Kidnapper mistakenly shoots gang member dead during operation