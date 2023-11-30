Ogun self-acclaimed monarch jailed for parading himself as traditional ruler

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, sentenced Dosunmu to six months in prison for presenting himself as an Oba.

It would be recalled that former Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun upgraded the Osolo title, which is one of the high chiefs in Ado-Odo, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, to a coronet Oba.

The title was upgraded among 74 others across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upgrade was, however, reversed by the incumbent Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Though the monarchs claimed they had secured a high court judgment against the state, the government had insisted that they should stop parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The Osolo got dragged to court for alleged impersonation and disturbance of peace within the Ado-Odo magisterial district.

He was accused of parading himself as an Oba, donning regalia and a beaded crown, despite lacking the rightful title, thereby violating Section 23(2)(c) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

Dosunmu was said to have installed one Alabi Afizu as Babaloja of Ado-Odo in March 2022, contravening Section 249(1)(d) of the Criminal Code Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dosunmu was additionally charged for instructing a town crier to announce movement restrictions due to spiritual rites between April 2022 and August 2022, leading to charges under Section 249(1)(d) and 200 of the Criminal Code Law.

Another count stated that Dosunmu identified himself as the Olofin of Ado-Odo and paraded himself as the Osolo of Ado-Odo, a kingmaker, between April 2022 and July 2023.

The prosecution counsel, Adebayo Adesanya argued that his actions were punishable offences under Section 249(1)(d) and punishable under Section 249(3) of the Criminal Code Law.

Dosunmu was also charged for parading himself as a kingmaker without the traditional council’s approval, a violation of Section 41 of the Chief’s Law of Ogun State, 2021, punishable under Section 41(6) of the Obas and Chiefs Law.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate E. O. Idowu found Dosunmu guilty of six counts and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The convict is sentenced to one-month imprisonment on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th counts of the charge, with an option of a fine of N50,000 on each count for which he has been convicted. The sentences shall run consecutively from today, 28th November 2023,” the court ruled.

Speaking on the ruling, Dosunmu revealed that he was being persecuted by some individuals over the installation of the next of Olofin Ado-Odo, following the demise of Oba Lateef Adeniran on January 7, 2022.

“I got a letter of upgrading as a coronet Oba and I waited till we won a case filed before Justice Adeyemi of the State High Court before I did my traditional rites. We have a High Court judgement clearing the 75 Obas. I was joined in the case, even though I wasn’t a party initially. I didn’t do anything wrong after my traditional rites, I was only awarded honorary titles. That’s where the problem started with a few people in the town, who cooked lies against me.

“These people threatened me with the police. I was dragged to Zone 2 Police headquarters in Lagos, but the police said I didn’t do anything wrong. They returned to Ogun to continue with the police threat. But my lawyer told them that they could not be victimising a man who had a high court judgement. So, they filed a suit against me at the magistrate’s court,” he was quoted as saying.

The Osolo said he tendered all necessary documents before the court, saying the written addresses were also adopted.

ADVERTISEMENT