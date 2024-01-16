Police inspector detained for alleged extortion, assault of lady at a checkpoint in Ogun

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday. Odutola said that the incident allegedly went viral on social media, hence the decisive action by the police authority in the state.

She said that a complaint was lodged by one Funmilola Soyemi, 24, on January 13, which led to a thorough investigation conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department. She said that the investigation was able to confirm the officer’s misconduct including tracing the account number into which money extorted was deposited.

The PPRO said that the money had been recovered and marked as exhibit.

“The inspector has been detained for orderly room trial, and has been issued an official query, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu.

“The Ogun state police command has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of misconduct that breaches the ethical standards expected of police officers.

“The commissioner also emphasised the importance of respecting fundamental human rights of citizens at different lectures conducted for officers and men of the command.

“Family of the complainant have been contacted and are in communication with the commissioner of police who has assured that officers will be held responsible for their failure to act in accordance with the rules of the force,” she said.

Odutola said that the outcome of the orderly room proceedings would be made public as soon as investigation was concluded.

