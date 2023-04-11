OAU students beat final year student to death for allegedly stealing phone

This is contained in a release by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, sent to journalists on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

Olanrewaju did not name the student, but stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the student died of a mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.

"Saddened by this ugly development which he described as unfortunate, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, has set up a committee to unravel the circumstances that led to this incident.

"The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations.

"The university administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the statement added.