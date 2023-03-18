ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrest 11 suspected economic saboteurs in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 11 suspected economic saboteurs in Bauchi State.

NSCDC

He said the command was committed to providing security to the lives of citizens and their properties.

“At about 04:30 hrs of Thursday, 16th March, 2023, during routine patrol in Bauchi, the state capital of Bauchi and its environs, the Commandant General (CG) Special Intelligence Squad arrested 11 suspect and impounded three vehicles loaded with over 3,300 liters of PMS,

“Beside School of Armour, Kano Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State, for an alleged offence of illegal dealers in petroleum products, economic saboteurs and hoarding,” James said.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in connection to an offence of criminal conspiracy,

“Operating and dealing in petroleum products without license, economic sabotage, and hoarding of petroleum products.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that their source of supply of the PMS was at Shafa Filling Station, Kano Road, Bauchi State.

“The suspects claimed to have purchased the PMS which was supposed to have been sold at Government approved prices for major petroleum marketers,” he said.

He added that the petroleum product was hoarded and sold at about 2:00 a.m by the Shafa Filling Station managers.

James explained that all the 11 arrested suspects, three vehicles and over 3,300 liters of petroleum product have been handed over to the command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

