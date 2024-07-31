ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Northern coalition withdraw from planned protest, give reasons

Segun Adeyemi

The federal government have been charged to roll out terms of reference immediately for the dialogue to commence.

Northern coalition backout of nationwide protest
Northern coalition backout of nationwide protest

Recommended articles

The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Minna on Wednesday, July 31, where the coalition expressed their commitment to peaceful resolution through dialogue.

The press conference, which featured key representatives such as Mr Yahaya Usman of Siyasar Yanci (Politics of Freedom), Aliyu Abdulmalik of Agaie Emirate Consultative Forum, and Saidu Alfa of Yan-Almajiri Endowment, highlighted concerns over the potential for violence during the protest.

The coalition at a press briefing in Minna, Niger State.
The coalition at a press briefing in Minna, Niger State. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

"While some of the demands for a protest are very much genuine, we have become very concerned that some of the rhetoric from all sides does not point to a peaceful and civil protest," stated Mr Usman, citing security advisories from experts and agencies.

Mr Usman further acknowledged the government's efforts to address some of the protesters' demands through various interventions.

These include financial autonomy for local government areas, student loan programs, the new minimum wage act, and establishing a youth secretariat in the FCT.

He praised the federal government's repeated calls for dialogue, particularly the efforts of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In view of the above and repeated government calls for dialogue, we accept the government's offer of dialogue," Usman declared.

READ ALSO: Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

He urged members of the groups across the 19 northern states and the nation to cease participating in the protest.

Usman also called on the federal government to roll out terms of reference immediately for the dialogue to commence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the historical precedence of dialogue as a resolution, Usman noted, "We went through a civil war and ended up in dialogue. We went through the Aba women's riot and ended up in dialogue. We went through June 12 and ended in dialogue. Even this one will end in dialogue, so we accept the rather shorter route than the longer route of protests."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building