Northern coalition withdraw from planned protest, give reasons

The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Minna on Wednesday, July 31, where the coalition expressed their commitment to peaceful resolution through dialogue.

The press conference, which featured key representatives such as Mr Yahaya Usman of Siyasar Yanci (Politics of Freedom), Aliyu Abdulmalik of Agaie Emirate Consultative Forum, and Saidu Alfa of Yan-Almajiri Endowment, highlighted concerns over the potential for violence during the protest.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

"While some of the demands for a protest are very much genuine, we have become very concerned that some of the rhetoric from all sides does not point to a peaceful and civil protest," stated Mr Usman, citing security advisories from experts and agencies.

Mr Usman further acknowledged the government's efforts to address some of the protesters' demands through various interventions.

These include financial autonomy for local government areas, student loan programs, the new minimum wage act, and establishing a youth secretariat in the FCT.

He praised the federal government's repeated calls for dialogue, particularly the efforts of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In view of the above and repeated government calls for dialogue, we accept the government's offer of dialogue," Usman declared.

Appeal to halt protest

He urged members of the groups across the 19 northern states and the nation to cease participating in the protest.

Usman also called on the federal government to roll out terms of reference immediately for the dialogue to commence.

ADVERTISEMENT