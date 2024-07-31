ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Segun Adeyemi

The coalition emphasised that their decision to abstain from the protests was a gesture of appreciation for the president's recognition and inclusion of northern Christians in his administration.

President Bola Tinubu is under fire over state of Nigeria's economy. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu is under fire over state of Nigeria's economy. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Rev Samson Job, leader of the coalition of Christian youth groups, announced this decision in a statement highlighting the president's significant appointments from the middle belt region as a key reason for their stance.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since assuming office, has shown a steadfast commitment to addressing the socioeconomic challenges in the country.

"The president has made critical appointments, such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chief of Defence Staff, which is unprecedented for northern Christians," stated Rev. Job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition emphasised that their decision to abstain from the protests was a gesture of appreciation for the president's recognition and inclusion of northern Christians in his administration.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he is the father of the nation.

"We must acknowledge the well-intentioned appointments that give northern Christians a sense of belonging in the country," Rev. Job continued.

READ ALSO: Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising the administration, the group noted, "We are proud of the report card of the appointees in government. Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has shown commendable capacity and dedication, aligning with the president's renewed hope agenda."

CDS Christopher Musa. [DHQ/Facebook]
CDS Christopher Musa. [DHQ/Facebook] DHQ, CDS Musa, Delta State, Soldiers Pulse Nigeria

The coalition also lauded General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, for his role in maintaining national security and addressing the activities of non-state actors.

"The Chief of Defence Staff has displayed brilliance and dedication, reinforcing the president's confidence in him."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

Meanwhile, the coalition denounced the planned protests as a ploy by disgruntled politicians to incite unrest.

"The northern Christian youths cannot be part of such protests. We recognise the government's efforts to address the country's challenges and call on all patriotic Nigerians to condemn the planned protest.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading Nigeria on the path of progress, and we support his laudable initiatives," Rev. Job asserted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Keyamo’s appeal halts planned nationwide protest by 500 CSOs

Keyamo’s appeal halts planned nationwide protest by 500 CSOs

Fresh twist as 3 northern factions boycott August 1 nationwide protest

Fresh twist as 3 northern factions boycott August 1 nationwide protest

Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Lone protester against corruption carried away by Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election