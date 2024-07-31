Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Rev Samson Job, leader of the coalition of Christian youth groups, announced this decision in a statement highlighting the president's significant appointments from the middle belt region as a key reason for their stance.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since assuming office, has shown a steadfast commitment to addressing the socioeconomic challenges in the country.

"The president has made critical appointments, such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chief of Defence Staff, which is unprecedented for northern Christians," stated Rev. Job.

Tinubu commended for inclusivity in governance

The coalition emphasised that their decision to abstain from the protests was a gesture of appreciation for the president's recognition and inclusion of northern Christians in his administration.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he is the father of the nation.

"We must acknowledge the well-intentioned appointments that give northern Christians a sense of belonging in the country," Rev. Job continued.

Praising the administration, the group noted, "We are proud of the report card of the appointees in government. Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has shown commendable capacity and dedication, aligning with the president's renewed hope agenda."

Military intervention in Northern region

The coalition also lauded General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, for his role in maintaining national security and addressing the activities of non-state actors.

"The Chief of Defence Staff has displayed brilliance and dedication, reinforcing the president's confidence in him."

Meanwhile, the coalition denounced the planned protests as a ploy by disgruntled politicians to incite unrest.

"The northern Christian youths cannot be part of such protests. We recognise the government's efforts to address the country's challenges and call on all patriotic Nigerians to condemn the planned protest.