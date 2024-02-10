ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin's husband accused of land grabbing

Nurudeen Shotayo

Lizzy Anjorin was assaulted and manhandled by some market men and women on Lagos Island on Monday.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin's husband accused of land grabbing
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin's husband accused of land grabbing

Court papers obtained by this reporter showed that Mr Lawal was listed among other individuals sued for demolishing a property worth ₦15 million intended for an orphanage home and disabled children.

The property belongs to one Faith Ojo, described in the lawsuit as an American-based Nigerian businesswoman.

The other defendants are Rasheed Olukosi, Muniru Olukosi, Saheed Olukosi, Kareem Wasiu Jagun, Sulaimon Bolaji, Muritala Musbau, and Kehinde Jagun.

They were accused, alongside Lateef, of damaging some structures on the land in what Ojo described as 'land grabbing' in her suit.

It was gathered that officers at Zone 2 police have been investigating cases of 'land grabbing' involving the defendants. Sources also claimed that Lateef escaped arrest in the Ikoyi area on Monday, February 5, 2024.

According to Ojo, the defendants’ activities on the said land caused damages that amounted to trespass. The claimant, therefore, demanded ₦30m as compensation and asked the defendants to bear the cost of litigation and petitioning the police.

She also prayed the court to issue a perpetual injection against the defendants “from entering, developing, and occupying” the two-plot land.

The development comes to light barely five days after Lateef's Nollywood actress wife was assaulted in Lagos for allegedly making a false mobile banking transfer.

Lizzy Anjorin reportedly made the transaction as payment for goods worth N91,000 purchased from a store inside a Lagos Island market.

However, the actress has denied the allegations, insisting that the video showing the incident was a setup targeted against her person.

Pulse reported police arraigned two men and four women at the Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly attacking, assaulting and blackmailing the popular Nollywood actress.

As of the time of filing this report, the actress' husband has yet to publicly comment on the land dispute and associated controversies.

