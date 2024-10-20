No death, 10 injured in gas explosion at catering school in Ebonyi

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Ukandu, however, said that 10 persons sustained various degrees of burns from the explosion.

He said that the incident occurred in a catering school located in the community.

He said: “The police are aware of the incident and it happened on Thursday.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“At the time the incident occurred, there was no record of death.

“There were students in the school, known as Good Shepherd Catering School, Oroke Onuoha, when the incident occurred.”

The PPRO describes the incident as “very unfortunate”.

He said that it was alleged that the explosion was caused by a cooking gas cylinder in the school’s kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi Fire Service has said that the organisation did not receive the report of the explosion.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Ralph Ibiam, said this while reacting to public outcry that the organisation did not intervene in fighting the fire.

“Nobody called or informed the Ebonyi fire service about such an incident,” Ibiam said.

According to him, gas explosions are becoming a trend in the state.

He conveyed his sympathy to the victims and prayed for their quick recovery.

He said that fire moves like a wave, hence it is dangerous to take phone calls in fuel stations, kitchen, or while charging cell phones with electrical appliances, among others.

“It is not advisable to do so, because fire moves like wave.

“We have received reports on similar incidents.