RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NNPC not giving Nigerians N30,000 cash reward to celebrate 50th anniversary

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPC has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari [Twitter/@MKKyari]
Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari [Twitter/@MKKyari]

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claimed to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Recommended articles

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Malam Garba Muhammad, made this known in a statement.

"In the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the Corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to N30,000," he alerted.

According to Muhammad, the NNPC wishes to state categorically that it has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother