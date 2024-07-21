RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NiMet predicts 3-day thundery, rainy weather conditions from Sunday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency anticipated rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states during the morning hours.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja forecasts thunderstorms on Sunday with rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, and Yobe States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the entire northern region. Rains are expected over the North Central region in the morning hours.

“Moderate thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue and Kogi states.

“Intermittent rains are anticipated in the morning hours over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states,’’ it said.

According to it, intermittent rains are expected to prevail over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa states during the afternoon/evening hours.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms on Monday with rains over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kaduna, Borno, Taraba and Katsina States.

NiMet envisaged moderate thunderstorms later in the day over parts of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa and Katsina States.

The agency anticipated rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states during the morning hours.

It predicted moderate thunderstorms with rains later in the day over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Kogi States.

“There are prospects of intermittent rains over parts of Edo, Rivers and Delta states with a Cloudy atmosphere over the remaining southern states.

“Later in the day, moderate/intermittent rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Rivers States,” it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are predicted on Tuesday with rains over parts of Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, and Taraba States.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over the entire northern region later in the day.

It predicted rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Kwara states with cloudy skies over the remaining states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, intermittent rains are expected over part of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger states.

“There are prospects of morning rains over parts of Edo, Delta, Imo and Anambra States with cloudy skies anticipated over the remaining parts of the southern region.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states,’’ it said.

NiMet advised the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It further advised the residents to avoid flood-prone areas as high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to downpours.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.

“Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng. Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,’’ it said.

