In her series of tweets, Osowobi, who is a gender equality advocate, confirmed that she had returned to the country after attending the Commonwealth Day 2020 as earlier reported by the Punch Newspaper.

Osowobi, who hopes her story might calm people’s fears and inspire hope, said that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and people can survive it.

“Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled with coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.

“I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. “Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

“Before returning, I had planned several interviews, I was scheduled to start a fantastic consultancy job & was also expecting to sign a contract worth millions.

I lost them all!!! I had to self-isolate and also inform people I came in close contact with to get tested. #COVID19.

“My friend & I kept calling@NCDCgovbto get tested?

”What if we didn’t persist? No info on my test result. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep & was crying. I got to isolation center, but no one was there to receive me. I waited in the ambulance for TWO HOURS.

“The nurses eventually came out & treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected.

“No questions about how I felt. So many questions about my travel history. Same information I had provided to NCDC & Lagos State Government during profiling. Lack of data sharing!

“After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored & disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in.

“Are people observing self-isolation & social distancing?” I was so scared for Nigeria.

“The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt with me.

“I’ll share daily symptoms & recovery process in a video tomorrow.

“I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape.

“I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!!.

”Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!

”I bless God for His mercies.

”The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork. Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me,”

The gender equality advocate wrote on her Twitter page @AyodejiOsowobi

She advised people with suspicious symptoms to her tested and also practise social distancing to stop the spread of the dreadful virus.

Osowobi also emphasised that people should make healthy lifestyle choices.

“We should encourage people to get tested & stop the stigma.Practise social distancing and stop the spread.

“@NCDCgov & State Governments need to improve their testing capacity. Test mild/asymptomatic cases too. “Sending strength to everyone who is fighting to beat #COVID19.

“To every young person out there, please give your lungs a chance to beat this.

“Can I encourage you to stop smoking & live a healthy life at this time? A healthy lungs is KEY! This another phase of my life & I HAVE won! I celebrate my resilience and strength. Call me SURVIVAYO, ” she tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osowobi, who was the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019, bore the Commonwealth Flag at the summit.