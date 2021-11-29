Nigerian who ignored FBI warning jailed in US for laundering N778 million for fraudsters

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania had arraigned Jabin Godspower Okpako for conspiring with his wife, Christine Bradley, to help fraudsters launder proceeds of crime.

The duo received funds from victims and laundered them through numerous bank and wire transactions in multiple states, and transferred to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria.

The victims were multiple women in the U.S., aged between 55 and 85, who had been defrauded with numerous scams initiated on dating websites and social media sites including Instagram and Facebook.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge, Matthew Brann, noted that the couple continued to conduct money laundering transfers despite receiving a warning letter from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concerning their activities.

They also continued to transfer fraud proceeds to Nigeria even after numerous banks closed their accounts based on the suspicious and irregular nature of the transactions.

Okpako, 36, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, and ordered to repay N180 million ($440,950) to victims, and forfeit proceeds of the criminal activity.