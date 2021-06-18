Nigerian sentenced to 3 years in American prison over N4.1 billion fraud

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that Benard Okorhi was part of a criminal ring that duped dozens of unsuspecting individuals and businesses.

The 42-year-old conspired with U.S. citizens and residents of Ghana and Nigeria to create fake profiles on dating sites to entice people into fraudulent relationships before tricking them into wiring money overseas.

His gang also compromised email networks of businesses and intercepted funds, moving them through bank accounts with their eventual destination traced to Africa, according to evidence presented in court.

Okorhi was extradited to the United States for prosecution, after he was arrested overseas, and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman on June 11.

10 other people in his criminal ring have have been found guilty by a jury, or entered pleas of guilty for their part in the schemes.