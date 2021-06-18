RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian sentenced to 3 years in American prison over N4.1 billion fraud

Samson Toromade

The convict worked with other Nigerians, Ghanaians, and Americans to scam his victims.

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to serve 75 months in a federal prison in the United States of America for international fraud conspiracy that resulted in losses of over N4.1 billion ($10 million) to victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that Benard Okorhi was part of a criminal ring that duped dozens of unsuspecting individuals and businesses.

The 42-year-old conspired with U.S. citizens and residents of Ghana and Nigeria to create fake profiles on dating sites to entice people into fraudulent relationships before tricking them into wiring money overseas.

His gang also compromised email networks of businesses and intercepted funds, moving them through bank accounts with their eventual destination traced to Africa, according to evidence presented in court.

Okorhi was extradited to the United States for prosecution, after he was arrested overseas, and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman on June 11.

10 other people in his criminal ring have have been found guilty by a jury, or entered pleas of guilty for their part in the schemes.

Dennis Miah, Sumaila Hardi Wumpini, and Okorhi's brother, Victor Okorhi, remain at large, while one Ayodeji Ojo has been arrested in Nigeria and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

Samson Toromade

