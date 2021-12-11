RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigeria Skit Industry Awards postponed due to death of Awards Council Vice Chairman

Olorunfemi died after a brief illness at the age of 57.

The Awards Council of the Nigeria Skits Industry Festival Awards has announced the postponement of its first skit industry awards due to the death of the council’s Creative Director and Vice Chairman, Mr, Joshua Olorunfemi.

The council described the deceased as a super talented graphics artist and visualiser, who designed the logo of the event exclusively and many other exposures of the postponed event.

The skit industry award was slated to hold on Sunday, December 12, 2021 to appreciate and celebrate young Nigerians, who are redefining Nigeria's entertainment landscape with short movies otherwise known as skits.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the council said the Nigerian Skit Industry Awards was postponed to “offer some comfort to his young family as we all go through this moment of grief together and hopefully join others to give him a modest burial.”

The statement reads in part: “ The Awards Council of the Nigeria Skit Industry and Awards (NSIFA) regret to announce the sudden and heartbreaking death of the Vice Chairman of the Council and our Creative Director, Mr. Joshua Olorunfemi, after a brief illness.

This is one big loss to us as a team, were it not for death he would be sitting in this room together today.

“It is for the reason of this unfortunate twist that we have consulted widely and as a recognition of his roles and contributions that we have arrived at the decision to regrettably postpone the AWARDS EVENT EARLIER SLATED FOR 12TH OF DECEMBER 2021 so that we can offer some comfort to his young family as we all go through this moment of grief together and hopefully join others to give him a modest burial.

“This is the minimum we can do for such a good and resourceful man who gave all of himself to this initiative, indeed on his sick bed he was still churning out designs and giving his intelligent input; he would be sorely missed”.

The council promised to announce a new date for the event soon, adding that more details about the awards would made available on its website.

