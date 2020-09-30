In light of Independence Day, TikTok is celebrating Independence day by launching a dedicated #OneNigeria Hashtag, A #OneNigeria Effect as well as a dedicated In-app playlist, all you need to do is search onenigeria music to find the playlist!

TikTokis calling on its community to show off what makes them proudly Nigerian through highlighting youth subculture as well as dance, fashion and music.

Nigerian Influencers have already joined the challenge, checkour some of these creative videos from local creators:

