Newborn twins rescued from Rivers child trafficker

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to have procured the newborn twins for ₦2.8 million with the help of her friend in Lagos State.

Effiong could not provide a satisfactory account of the babies’ origin [Punch]
Rivers Commissioner of Police, Emeke Nwonyi, made this disclosure in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the police chieftain, the command’s anti-cultism unit intercepted a Toyota Sienna carrying occupants with suspicious behaviour in the area.

Nwonyi revealed that it was in the intercepted car that the operatives discovered the newborn twins, who were with Effiong.

His words, “Operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit conducted a vital operation on Thursday, October 5, 2023. While on intensive patrol along Rumuekini – Choba, East-West Road, Port Harcourt, they intercepted a Toyota Sienna carrying occupants with suspicious behaviour.

“Upon conducting a search, we discovered twin babies, a male, and a female, both approximately two days old, in the company of one Peace Effiong. However, Effiong could not provide a satisfactory account of the babies’ origin. Her alleged husband, an unknown man, fled, abandoning one of the babies.

“Effiong confessed to being introduced by a friend in Lagos to procure these newborn babies in Port Harcourt for the sum of ₦2.8 million. We have initiated an investigation to apprehend other suspects involved.”

The police commissioner added that five suspected armed robbers were similarly nabbed along the D/Line axis of Port Harcourt when his men raided a criminal hideout, noting that the policemen on approaching the Aba Road end leading to D/Line intercepted the suspects while others fled, abandoning a revolver pistol with three loaded ammunition.

