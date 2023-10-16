Newborn twins rescued from Rivers child trafficker

Rivers Commissioner of Police, Emeke Nwonyi, made this disclosure in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the police chieftain, the command’s anti-cultism unit intercepted a Toyota Sienna carrying occupants with suspicious behaviour in the area.

Nwonyi revealed that it was in the intercepted car that the operatives discovered the newborn twins, who were with Effiong.

His words, “Operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit conducted a vital operation on Thursday, October 5, 2023. While on intensive patrol along Rumuekini – Choba, East-West Road, Port Harcourt, they intercepted a Toyota Sienna carrying occupants with suspicious behaviour.

“Upon conducting a search, we discovered twin babies, a male, and a female, both approximately two days old, in the company of one Peace Effiong. However, Effiong could not provide a satisfactory account of the babies’ origin. Her alleged husband, an unknown man, fled, abandoning one of the babies.

“Effiong confessed to being introduced by a friend in Lagos to procure these newborn babies in Port Harcourt for the sum of ₦2.8 million. We have initiated an investigation to apprehend other suspects involved.”