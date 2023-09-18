ADVERTISEMENT
Neighbours save Abuja man from kidnappers disguised as soldiers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnappers were said to be hoodlums dressed in the camouflage uniform of the Nigerian Army.

Ezeh could have lost his life if not for the intervention of his neighbours [Nigerian News]
It was gathered that some hoodlums dressed in the camouflage uniform of the Nigerian Army, and disguised as officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, stormed the residence of Ezeh at Dogongada village, in the Kabusa-Lokogoma areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to abduct him.

The suspected kidnappers, according to the residents, came in a navy blue Peugeot car with tinted glass with no number plate attached to the rear of the vehicle, while a number plate AX-506-BWR was attached to the front of the vehicle.

Two of whom were dressed in the uniform of the Nigerian Army and a third dressed in mufti, arrived at Ezeh's residence at about 12 pm on Saturday.

On their arrival, one of the suspected kidnappers reportedly went straight into his room to drag him out in an attempt to push him into the car and drive off.

They arrived here around 12 pm on Saturday, and I saw the two men dressed in military uniform enter the compound, so I went to call on other male neighbours in the area because I thought they were soldiers who came to beat up the guy. I was surprised when we later discovered that they’re not soldiers but hoodlums.” a resident who simply identified as Kingsley said.

While calling on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army to take drastic actions against criminal impersonators the victim, Ezeh expressed gratitude to his neighbours, saying he could have lost his life if not for their intervention.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

