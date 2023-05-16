The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA arrests 85 suspects partying with Indian hemp in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

The drug dealers will be identified and prosecuted and the drug users will be referred to the appropriate unit for counselling [NAN]
In a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, Commander of the NDLEA in the state, said the arrests followed complaints about drug-related activities at the club.

He said members of the host community of the club complained that the club had been turned into a drug den.

He added that the suspects arrested are 55 males and 30 females and substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

Idris-Ahmad said also that some of the suspects attempted to evade arrest by jumping over the fence, while others tried to hide inside deep freezers, but were all arrested.

"The arrest of the suspects is a significant victory for the NDLEA in its fight against drug-related activities in Kano State.

"Drug abuse and trafficking have serious negative consequences, not only on individuals but also on the society," he said.

He said the suspects were going through interrogation to identify the drug dealers among them before their arraignment.

"The drug users will be referred to the appropriate unit for counselling," he said.

Idris-Ahmad called on members of the public to report drug-related activities to the agency as there would be no hiding place for drug dealers in the state.

The statement was signed by NDLEA's spokesman in Kano State, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari.

