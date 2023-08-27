ADVERTISEMENT
Native doctor arrested with fresh human corpse in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odutola enjoined members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident to the police.

The suspect, Babatunde Kolawole.
The suspect, Babatunde Kolawole.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ota, Ogun, said the suspect was apprehended by Amotekun corps.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, received a report by Amotekun and took the suspect, Kolawole, into custody.

“Preliminary investigations have commenced into the incident.

“Although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

“However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night,” she said.

The PPRO said that so far, no one had come forward to claim the body, and the suspect had not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse, to enable police to gather more information and solve the case.

She added that the corpse had been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

Odutola enjoined members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident to the police.

She also said that the community members could assist the police in their investigation by helping to shed more light on the disturbing occurrence.

