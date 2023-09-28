Nasarawa poly student abductors collect ₦500,000 ransom for her release

It was gathered that the kidnappers released Ajoke following the payment of ₦300,000 ransom. Ajoke was abducted after heavily armed men attacked her residence, Ombi 1, which is two kilometres away from the polytechnic, and took her to an unknown destination.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly shot sporadically, leaving two other students and an admission seeker with bullet wounds.

Speaking on the incident, the President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the polytechnic, Ekom Ayaka said Ajoke’s kidnappers had earlier called to demand for ₦50 million but later reduced the ransom to ₦500,000 when they noticed that her family and well-wishers could not meet up with their earlier request.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the school’s SUG President, after several appeals to the kidnappers for a further reduction of the ransom, they agreed to release her in exchange for ₦300,000.

His words: “We are grateful to God that Ajoke has been released by the bandits. She was released around 7pm on Wednesday after a ransom of ₦300,000 was paid.

“The kidnappers first wanted ₦50 million but they later reduced the money to ₦500,000 when they understood that her family and friends will not be able to get such an amount.

“But after much appeal to them (kidnappers), they told her family to pay the sum of ₦300,000 that was in their possession. That was how she was released from captivity.”