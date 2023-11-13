ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Naira Marley's cyber crime trial stalled as Federal court fails to assemble

News Agency Of Nigeria

The trial judge is said to be attending a judges’ conference.

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley. [BBC]
Nigerian singer, Naira Marley. [BBC]

Recommended articles

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Owiebo is said to be attending a judges’ conference. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cyber crime.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on May 14, 2019. Fashola, who sang the popular song: “Am I a yahoo boy”, was consequently, arraigned on May 20, 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had accordingly, granted him bail in the sum of two million naira, with two sureties in like sum. Trial has since commenced in the case and still ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 6, Justice Oweibo had issued a warrant for production of the defendant, following his absence from trial on the last date . Oweibo’s order, followed an application for production warrant by the prosecution, Bilikisu Buhari.

NAN recalls that the police in Lagos had detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with death of Nigerian artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”. At the last adjourned date on October 30, defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) had informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from court inspite of the court’s order for his production.

The court had consequently, adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for continuation of trial Trial will now continue on the next date November 30. According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018 and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Fashola and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims. It alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud which amounted to theft. The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Financial, economy and policy experts join Legit.ng to discuss strategies for naira stability

Financial, economy and policy experts join Legit.ng to discuss strategies for naira stability

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

File photo: Body bag

Drunk businessman killed by his 3 security guards who mistook him for a thief

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon [NNN]

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil